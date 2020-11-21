1/
Roy F. Lauper
1948 - 2020
Roy F. Lauper, 72, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John Lauper and Norma Moore Beam, and stepfather, Edward Beam. He served in the Army for seven years during the Vietnam era. He is retired from the University of Pittsburgh as a press operator. He was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife, Diane R. (Oaks) Lauper; two children, Robert Lauper, of Greensburg, and Rebecca Lauper, of Greensburg; a brother, Edward Beam Jr. and wife, Dyana, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., three sisters, Christine Bilski and husband, John, of Scranton, Colleen Elash and husband, Thomas, of Las Vegas, and Kelly Beam, of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Services are private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
