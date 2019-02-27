Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Olbeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy S. Olbeter


1960 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy S. Olbeter Obituary
Roy Scott Olbeter, 58, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, quietly with his family by his side. He was born May 29, 1960, in New Kensington, to the late Albert E. and Edith K. (Thompson) Olbeter. Roy was a machinist at Intervala in East Pittsburgh for 30 years. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, and a graduate of the former Ken Hi. Roy enjoyed working on cars and home projects for family and friends. Survivors include his son, Scott Eric (Ariella Beatrice Wiener) Olbeter, of Shaler Township; his siblings, Robert Eugene Olbeter, of New Kensington, Harry Lief (Linda) Olbeter, of Savannah, Ga., Albert Gene (Kathy) Olbeter, of Tucson, Ariz., David Paul (Jane) Olbeter, of New Kensington, Lynn Dennis (Kathy) Olbeter, of Leechburg, Larry Lee (Sheryl) Olbeter, of Bolivar, and Edith (Carl) Barch, of Brackenridge. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Nelson and Richard Olbeter.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Duster Funeral Home Inc., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Derek Campbell, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now