Roy Scott Olbeter, 58, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, quietly with his family by his side. He was born May 29, 1960, in New Kensington, to the late Albert E. and Edith K. (Thompson) Olbeter. Roy was a machinist at Intervala in East Pittsburgh for 30 years. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, and a graduate of the former Ken Hi. Roy enjoyed working on cars and home projects for family and friends. Survivors include his son, Scott Eric (Ariella Beatrice Wiener) Olbeter, of Shaler Township; his siblings, Robert Eugene Olbeter, of New Kensington, Harry Lief (Linda) Olbeter, of Savannah, Ga., Albert Gene (Kathy) Olbeter, of Tucson, Ariz., David Paul (Jane) Olbeter, of New Kensington, Lynn Dennis (Kathy) Olbeter, of Leechburg, Larry Lee (Sheryl) Olbeter, of Bolivar, and Edith (Carl) Barch, of Brackenridge. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Nelson and Richard Olbeter.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Duster Funeral Home Inc., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Derek Campbell, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary