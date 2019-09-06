|
|
Roy T. Long, 90, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was born March 23, 1929, in Youngwood, the son of the late Herman and Myrtle (Sheetz) Long. Roy was a devoted family man. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. Roy loved cooking for his family in "His Kitchen." Mr. Long was an Army veteran, where he served in the Korean War. He was also an avid gardener and a member at St. Bruno's Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his daughter, Beverly Long (Connie Horton), of New Kensington; his son, Mark Long (Clara), of Jeannette; his grandchildren, Timothy and Trent Long; and his two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, K. Edward Long (Mildred), of West Newton. In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his brother, William Long.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. PA 15697.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019