Royanne Mac, 80, of Glenshaw, died Tuesday April 14, 2020, at UPMC Passavant. She was born April 26, 1939, in Tarentum and was a daughter of the late Roy and Odessa (Fulton) Solomon. Royanne worked in medical sales and lived most of her life in New Kensington. In her younger years, she was an avid traveler, biker, snowskier, and enjoyed youth hosteling. She loved her dogs, the beach, reading, swimming, playing cards, going to movies, scratch-off lottery tickets, volunteering weekly at the North Hills Community Outreach (NHCO) and worshiping and volunteering at the diaper pantry and vestry at her church, Christ Our Hope Anglican in Natrona Heights. Spending time with family and friends was important to her. She was fiercely independent and never met a stranger. She made people feel welcomed and important as she listened to their stories about life. As a life learner, sharing her knowledge with others was a gift of hers. Royanne was so creative and always made up special nicknames for many of her friends and family. She made people laugh and could laugh at herself. She loved Pittsburgh and enjoyed Heinz ketchup on her scrambled eggs. She was especially passionate about her Sheltie dogs and her friends/family who were part of the dog club activities (Three Rivers Shetland Sheepdog-TRSSCGP). She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Mac. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Joe) Leightner, and grandson Mac Leightner, all from Springfield, Va.; sister, Phyllis Mort, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews. Burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/ or nhco.org, the community outreach organization where she volunteered for many years.