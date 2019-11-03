|
Ruby J. Anderson, 90, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.She was born June 18, 1929, in Ford City, daughter of the late Rev. George E. and Anna Ruth Smith Keeler. Ruby was a resident of Murrysville for 71 years. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Murrysville, where she first met, Don, when her father was serving as the pastor. She also served as the church secretary there for 23 years until her retirement. Besides being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she also enjoyed 70 years of sewing. She was able to sew anything she desired, from children to adult clothing, draperies, bed linens and re-upholstering furniture. In addition, she was an experienced seamstress and did fine tailoring and was able to create custom patterns. She also spent endless gratifying hours tending her vegetable and flower gardens on Peach Tree Drive. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Donald E. Anderson; and three children, Donald (Jamie Carter) Anderson, of Las Vegas, Nev., Deborah (David) Swartz, of Edinboro, Pa., and Marjorie (Tobia) Cestoni, of Louisville, Ohio. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ruby will be private. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, is entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
The family would also like to thank Redstone in Murrysville and the Redstone at Home Hospice staff for all their care and support over the years. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2019