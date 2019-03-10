Ruby June Miller Brown, 89, of Level Green, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, where she had been a resident for several years. She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Altoona, to the late John C. Miller and Emma (Stiffler) Miller Taylor. Ruby was a member of Level Green Presbyterian Church and a member and former secretary of Young at Heart. She retired from Westinghouse Nuclear Energy Center in Monroeville after many years of employment. She is survived by her loving children, Stew (Lynn) Brown, George (Carol) Brown, Heather (Bart) Heinritz, Rodger (Birgit) Brown, Shannon (John) Soboslay and Becka (Dan) Casario; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Hannah, Cody, Haley, Morgan and Makayla; numerous siblings; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, John and Emma, she was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Brownand; a son, Gary L. Brown; along with several siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.

Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary