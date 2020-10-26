1/1
Ruby M. Myers
1948 - 2020
Ruby Marie Will Myers, 72, of Youngstown, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside hospital. She was born May 25, 1948, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy Marie Murray Will. Ruby retired from Commercial Bank after 20 years as a branch manager. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, spending time with her grandchildren, and winters in her Florida home. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved to play bingo and visit the casinos. Ruby enjoyed being with family, canning or baking her special zucchini bread. She will be missed for many of these things. As a wife she was loyal, as a grandmother loving and kind, as a mother she was her daughter's best friend and always available, and as a sister she was committed to whatever the family needed from her, time, counsel or confidant. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd Elmer Kozemchak. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Richard L. Myers; her devoted daughter, Mistie Johnston (Chris), of Greensburg; stepchildren, Scott Myers (Tammy) and Autumn Myers (John), all of Ligonier; her brothers, Elmer Frank Will (Patricia "Cookie") and Charles Eugene Will (Deneen), all of Ligonier; sisters, Mary Ann Custer (John), of Newtown Square, and Pamela Mae Lynn (Richard), all of Ligonier; grandchildren, Kennedy and Alexander Johnston; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
October 25, 2020
Rich, Mistie and family, our deepest sympathy and prayers are with you all. Ruby was a very strong, courageous, compassionate, kind, giving and loved woman and she will be so missed but never forgotten. We loved her so much ! So sorry we can not make the service but know our hearts are with all of you. Love, Tom and Irmie Hofmann
Irmie Hofmann
Friend
October 25, 2020
Rich and your family you all have my deepest sympathy Ruby was a wonderful person and boss it was my pleasure to have known and worked with her god bless you all
Sherry Blazek Horner
Friend
