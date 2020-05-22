Ruby Nora (Young) Porterfield, 86, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 19, 1934, in Dunlo, Pa., a daughter of the late Harold and Mary Thomas Young. Ruby graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and was awarded the top student award and had also won a student styling contest during her training. She owned and operated Ruby's Salon of Beauty in Youngwood until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church and had always been active in the church. In previous churches, she had served as a youth director, Sunday school teacher, as well as a deacon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Leo; two brothers, Charles and Thomas Young; and two sisters, Audra Harold and Mary Brinker. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Leo S. Porterfield; four children, Randolph Thomas Porterfield (Dina Ann), of Greensburg, Patricia Sue Miller (Todd), of Youngwood, Mary Ann Thompson (Robert), of Merrill's Inlet, S.C., and Heidi Lynn Dillender (Joshua), of Greensburg; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Robert, Rachel, Luke, Ellie (Joshua), Desiree, Brittany, Sarah, Haley, Cassidy, Noah, and Paige; two great-grandchildren, Sansa and Riley; two anticipated great-grandchildren, Savannah and Zoey Nora; a brother, John Young (Mary Jane), of Youngwood; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing, and services will be private. There will be a celebration of life conveyed at a later date. Ruby's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To share your memories and photos, or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.