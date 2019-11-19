|
Rudolf F. "Rudy" Roitz Jr., 88, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born May 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Rudolf F. and Margaret (Mullen) Roitz. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of Norwin Insurance Agency Inc. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. Rudy was a 1949 graduate of St. Vincent Preparatory School, and Rudy maintained close ties to the Benedictine community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Roitz; a grandson, Patrick Roitz Newcomer; a great-grandson, George A. DiMatteo; and a sister, Mary Dee Shanahan. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Bernadette (Collins) Roitz; four children, Mary Beth Spore and her husband, Joseph, and Amy Newcomer and her husband, Timothy, all of North Huntingdon, Frederick Roitz and his wife, Magda, of Virginia, and Stephen Roitz and his wife, Toni, of Elwood City; a daughter-in-law, Judy Roitz, of California; 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, or St. Vincent Monastery, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2019