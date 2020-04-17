Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Rudolph A. Cicolini


1937 - 2020
Rudolph A. Cicolini Obituary
Rudolph A. Cicolini, 82, of Harwick, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side. He was born Sept. 11, 1937, in Abruzzi, Italy, son of the late Dominick and Lucia Pace Cicolini and has been a longtime resident of our community. He worked for Allegheny Ludlum as a bricklayer for over 30 years until his retirement. Mr. Cicolini was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed playing bocce at the Spartaco Club, golfing, singing and dancing to Elvis Presley music, but especially just spending time with his friends and family. Surviving him are his loving wife of 52 years, Adriana Trivilino Cicolini; sons, Rudolph Jr. "Rudy" (HelenAnn) Cicolini, of Oakmont, Mark Cicolini, of Harwick; daughter, Sonia (Grant) Wilson, of California; sisters, Carmella (Yugo) Esposito, of Cheswick, Yolanda Gall, of Harmar; four grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew and Luke Cicolini, and Gianna Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Irene Carulli, Maria Carulli, Ida Cicolini and Val Suvoy; three brothers Leonard, Phillip and Nick Cicolini. His visitation, services and interment were private for his immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC. Please visit to sign his guestbook or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
