Rudolph A. "Rudy" Prohaska, 92, of Latrobe, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Loyalhanna and was a son of the late Rudolph A. Prohaska and Anna Rose (Varish) Prohaska. Rudy was a retired transportation supervisor for Kennametal and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, American Legion Post 515 and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 907. He served as a Kennametal Employees Union office staff member, was a Fifth Ward councilman and member of the Latrobe Water Authority. He was a proud member of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Polka Club. He served in the Navy during World War II and had been retired from Kennametal for 35 years. He golfed and traveled with his wife, Stella, whom he loved dearly, enjoyed model railroading in his younger days, and later in life, he created beautiful intricate woodworking gifts for friends and family. His ability to make friends with his smile and quick wit were amazing. He particularly liked to flirt with Dr. Rath, waitresses and nurses but his true loves were Stella, Karen, Kelly, Sean, his great-grandchildren and Vera. His full head of brown hair held in place with Wildroot was his crowning glory. He appeared much younger than 92 and took great pride in the many compliments alluding to that fact! A great jokester he was; he will be truly missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella E. (Warchol) Prohaska, in 2004; and two brothers, Albert Prohaska and Frederick Prohaska. He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Karen (Prohaska) Rafferty, and her husband Patrick Kevin Rafferty; two grandchildren, Kelly (Rafferty) Barron and her husband Corey Barron, of North Huntingdon, and Sean Patrick Rafferty and his wife Krystal, of Frederick, Md.; five great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Reed Barron and Cade Patrick Barron, of North Huntingdon, and Angus William Rafferty, Isla Leigh Rafferty and Evelyn Mae Rafferty, of Frederick, Md.; as well as his dear friend and polka dance partner for the last 10 years, Vera Ferry. A special thanks to Vera for making Rudy so happy. He couldn't have made it this long without her.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Military honors will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church with Father Eric J. Dinga officiating. Burial will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019