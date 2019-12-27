Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
For more information about
Rudolph Campaneo
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Rudolph J. Campaneo


1933 - 2019
Rudolph J. Campaneo Obituary
Rudolph J. Campaneo, 86, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born Dec. 20, 1933, in McKeesport and was the son of the late Julia Onorato. He was a member of Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, the Elizabeth Township Senior Citizens, Lifespan, Versailles Croatian Club and the McKeesport Heritage Center. He enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, reading, dancing and trips with the seniors. He was retired from the former Enamel Products in McKeesport after 40 years of service and was an Army veteran. He was also a barber and had worked for Joe's Barber Shop in Elizabeth Township. He is survived by his wife, Pauline (Hegedus) Campaneo; daughters, Renee Pauline (James) Stapf, of Herminie, and Michelle Edith (Edward) Craven, of Lincoln Borough; son, Rudolph J. (Lori) Campaneo Jr., of Elizabeth Township; sisters, Norma (Ralph) Hager, of North Huntingdon, Virginia (the late Robert) Putz, of Bethel Park, and Patty (Michael) Czapor, of Pitcairn; grandchildren, Briennan (Paul) Haines, Autumn Craven, Kayla Stapf, Bronson Stapf and Lexie Campaneo; great-grandchildren, Remington and Benelli Moskala and Colton, Cameron and Cooper Haines; nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Joyce (Joe) Majors, of Donora, and Carol (the late Edward) Bridgeman, of Groton, Conn. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Edith Hegedus, and brothers-in-law, Lou (Marylou) Mazza, Donald (Shirley) Stonfer and Bonifacio Amatangelo.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Rev. Jody Dausey will officiate. Entombment with military honors will follow at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum, Elizabeth Township.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019
Remember
