Rudolph "Rudy" M. Baldi, 91, of Plum Borough, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Jan. 2, 1929, in Johnstown, to the late Nello and Anna (Francis) Baldi. He was married to the late Evelyn M. (Delancey) Baldi, who passed away in 2002. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward J. Baldi and Angelo "Artie" Baldi; and two sisters, Grace Antonacci and Sonyia Robbins. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He lived in Plum Borough most of his life and worked at PPG Industries as a high lift operator, retiring in 1991. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and enjoyed hunting, gardening and sports on radio and TV. Survivors include a daughter, Shirley (Darren Boggs) Hauck, of Plum Borough; son, James Gilmore, of Verona; two granddaughters, Courtney (Marc Coda) Corso, of Pittsburgh, and Jessica Gilmore, of Plum; and grandson, Jimmy Gilmore, of Plum. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at which time a funeral liturgy outside Mass will take place, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.