Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Russel Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russel C. Steele


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russel C. Steele Obituary
Russel C. Steele, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born May 23, 1952, in Saltsburg, son of Alice Steele and the late Harvey Steele. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Saul) Steele; son, Russel Steele (fiancee, Janie Killian), of Penn Hills; daughter, Christine Turk (Justin), of North Huntingdon; and two grandchildren, Dominic and Teagan Turk. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Air Force. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a member of the White Valley Amvets and VFW, Greensburg. Due to recent health concerns regarding Covid-19, all arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to White Valley Amvets Post 85 Building Fund and mail to White Valley Amvets, 1200 Carolina St., Export, PA 15632. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -