Russel C. Steele, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born May 23, 1952, in Saltsburg, son of Alice Steele and the late Harvey Steele. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Saul) Steele; son, Russel Steele (fiancee, Janie Killian), of Penn Hills; daughter, Christine Turk (Justin), of North Huntingdon; and two grandchildren, Dominic and Teagan Turk. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Air Force. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a member of the White Valley Amvets and VFW, Greensburg. Due to recent health concerns regarding Covid-19, all arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to White Valley Amvets Post 85 Building Fund and mail to White Valley Amvets, 1200 Carolina St., Export, PA 15632. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.