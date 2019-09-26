|
Russell A. Siess, 99, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He was born April 23, 1920, in Mineral Point, a son of the late William and Dora Siess. He worked for more than 43 years as a charge machine operator for U.S. Steel in Homestead before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 68 years, Esther Siess. He is survived by his children, Karen Siess, of Uniontown, Cathy Jo (Gary) Bieda, of White Oak, and William E. (May Kay) Siess II; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Robert (Dorothy) Siess, of Pittsburgh; and sister, Maxine Siess, of Cabot.
There will be no visitation and services will be private. Arrangements handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 26, 2019