Russell D. Daugherty
1965 - 2020
Russell D. Daugherty, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from the many side effects of radiation therapy following throat cancer. He was born Sept. 6, 1965, in Greensburg, the son of the late Larry and Connie (Walthour) Daugherty. Russ was a senior master Ford technician for Smail Ford in Greensburg. He loved working on cars and loved driving them even more, especially the "fast" ones. One of his favorite pastimes was deer hunting, going to camp in Jefferson County and spending time in the game lands. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Fay (Rega) Daugherty; and his son, Brian, who was his absolute pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother, Matthew (Denise) Daugherty, of Greensburg; his brother, Scott (Diane) Daugherty, of Ravenna, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Kassy Rega, of Mt. Pleasant; and his sister- and brothers-in law, Chris Rega Boucher (Chip), of Mt. Pleasant, Ron Rega (Kim), of Stahlstown, and Rod Rega (Lisa), of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny. Due to current health concerns and recommendations, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
