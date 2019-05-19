Russell Droutz, 65, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Donald C. and Gladys Miller Droutz. He attended La Roche College. Russ previously worked at Elliot Company and Best Window as a draftsman. He also had worked at Artman Auto. He helped his brothers with tree surgery, landscaping and tree work. Russ enjoyed art and woodworking and finishing antique furniture and also worked on classic cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Droutz; infant sister, Dee; and maternal grandparents, Dr. Wesley S. Miller and Evelyn S. Miller, and paternal grandparents, Russell C. Droutz and Annette Droutz Casper. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Droutz and brother, Glenn Droutz.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to his family in care of Glenn Droutz, 334 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary