Russell E. Bell, 82, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Redstone Highlands. He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Latrobe, and was a son of the late Thomas and Emma Thomas Bell. Since he was a small child, Russell was an avid hunter and enjoyed his time at his camp in Clearfield County with his family and friends. He retired as the golf course superintendent at Mt. Odin for the City of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Novello Bell, and a grandson, Anthony Evangelist. He is survived by his three children, Daniel T. Bell (Cynthia), of Greensburg, Darcy Evangelist (William), of Jeannette, and Thomas Bell (Kami), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Ashley Bell, Joe Evangelist (fiancee Allyssa Thorton), John Evangelist (Emily Vesconti) and Jessica Bell; two great-grandchildren, Brody Irons and Eloise Jae Evangelist; brother, Kenneth Bell; sister, Patty Horner (David), all of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Russell from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Inurnment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice for their loving care of their father during his stay. Russell's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019