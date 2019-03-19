Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Russell E. Boyd Jr.


1946 - 12
Russell E. Boyd Jr. Obituary
Russell E. Boyd Jr., 72, of Irwin, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in McKeesport, a son of the late Russell E. Sr. and Margaret (Staph) Boyd. Russell was a retired employee of Siemens, Pittsburgh, and a veteran of the Navy and Marines, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, and the Norwin Elks. He enjoyed classic cars and loved to golf. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda G. (Schrecengost) Boyd; his children, Dawn Marie Bonney, of Irwin, and Russell E. Boyd III and his wife, Kristen, of Churchill; his grandchildren, Billy and Randy Bonney and Evelyn Boyd; siblings, Carlene Oskin, of West Mifflin, and Gordon Boyd, of New Jersey; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the or . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 19 to Mar. 28, 2019
