Russell E. McElhaney Sr., 83, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 2, 1936, in Butler, he was a son of the late William D. McElhaney and Ada L. (Saylor) McElhaney. Russ was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and funeral altar server, was a member of the Holy Name Society and enjoyed participating in the Saturday Morning Men's Fellowship Group. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 940, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was the past president and owner of Total Service Inc., Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry McElhaney. Russ is survived by his wife, Darlene M. (Zappone) McElhaney, of Latrobe; three sons, Russell E. McElhaney Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Ligonier, Raymond J. McElhaney and his wife, Carolyn, of Trafford, and Ronald W. McElhaney and his wife, Colleen, of Latrobe; two stepdaughters, Sandra K. Pezek, of Derry, and Karen A. Horner and her husband, Scott, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Missy, Amanda and her husband, Matt, Alicia, Maura, Savannah and Tate; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kyleigh, Liam and Mason; four step-grandchildren, Gary and his companion, Stephanie, Blaise and his wife, Amanda, Abigail and Emmie; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Arianna. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private entombment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.