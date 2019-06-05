|
Russell Grant Soles, 78, of Seward, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village, Indiana, Pa. He was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Hunker, the son of the late Russell Soles and Margaret Reagan. He is survived by children, Deborah Poklembo, of Scottdale, Donald Soles and wife, Becky, of Smithton, Robin Hall and husband, Tim, of Vanderbilt, Eric Soles and wife, Kerry, of Mt. Pleasant, and Kelly Skero and husband, Pat, of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Soles and wife, Laura, of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Sharon Palmer, of Mt. Pleasant; and companion of more than 25 years, Flora Hicks, of Seward. Russell was a retired truck driver for Wright-Knox Motor Lines who enjoyed camping, hunting and collecting knives.
At his request, all services will be private. Future inurnment will be in Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 5, 2019