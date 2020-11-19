Russell Karr, 74, of Evanstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 14, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Nicholas and Katie (Altpeter) Karr. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his seven brothers, Wesley, Robert, Homer, Nicholas, Clinton, George and Walter Karr; three sisters, Katherine Petrick, Anna R. Serbanjak and Romaine Beck; and infants, Frank, Naomi and Theodore Karr. He was an Army veteran and was a life member of the Herminie VFW Post 8427 and the Herminie VFD Station 15 since 1992. Faith was an important part of Russ's life, where he was an usher at St. Edward Church in Herminie. Russell was owner and operator of Karr Refuse Service and then Karr Dumpster & Flatbed Service in Irwin for the past 40 years. He was a loving husband, great father and special pappy. He enjoyed working and working and working. He loved collecting old signs, Mack Trucks, old cars, and things that he might find useful. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter, Prue. He enjoyed spending time with his breakfast buddies at Colonial Grille and with his friends at Persichetti's. He also loved to play on his backhoe and tow-motor at his lot and always enjoyed "anger management" meetings at his garage with friends. He was very proud to be from Cat's Head. Russ is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joni (Mikel) Karr; his son, Russell J. "Whitey" (Christy) Karr, of Evanstown; his darling granddaughter, Prudence, whom he adored; his sister, Dorothy (Philip) Comini, of Herminie; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Karr, of Evanstown; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Russ will be very sadly missed by his family and many, many friends all over the county. He was a friend to everyone he met. He will forever be remembered for his stories, jokes, kindness, hugs and especially his warm heart. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Edward Church. Please go directly to church. Interment with full military honors will follow in Madison Union Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing, in the funeral home and in church. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637, in memory of Russ. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
