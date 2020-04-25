|
Russell Lee Barton, 88, of Paintertown, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Latrobe, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Paintertown, son of the late Samuel A. (Cappy) and Mary L. Glunt Barton. He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart, his lovely wife of over 66 years, Mildred Seslar Barton, of Claridge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold "Speed," Charles, William "Bud," and Paul Barton; and his dear sister, Betty Lindh Barton. Russ also was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Allison Barton. Russ is survived by his two sons, Thomas and his wife Tracy, of Mexico, step-grandson, Mike of Wisconsin, and Wayne and his wife, Pam, of Paintertown, and their two sons, Owen Russell, of Toledo, Ohio, and Jared Lee, of Paintertown. Also surviving is a very special niece, Donna (daughter of Betty) Lindh, of Lower Burrell; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Russ was the former manager of the Irwin Country Club, starting there as an early teenager for the Vial family, and working there for over 40 years. He then worked at Lincoln Hills Country Club until his official retirement. He proceeded to take on the role of doting "Pap," attending literally hundreds of basketball, soccer and baseball games, and all special events and milestones that Owen and Jared were a part of. He was the perfect Pap, a memory-maker. He served in the Army in the Korean War, sneaking off privately to marry Mildred in Virginia prior to his deployment to Europe. He was a lifelong member of the Paintertown Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was the third-longest tenured member of the Paintertown Volunteer Fire Department. We want to thank the folks at Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Latrobe for all their care of Russ and Millie. Also, the special nurses, Peggy Sue and Laura of Interim Hospice Care who helped beyond words. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Paintertown Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Paintertown Volunteer Fire Department in Russell's name. Due to the current world situations, a private ceremony will be performed at the appropriate time, with Pastor Randy Marburger officiating. The family will plan a celebration of Russell's life when possible. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, PA 15636, 724-744-2721. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.