Russell P. Stairs, 90, of Foxtown, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Foxtown, a son of the late Russell P. and Sarah J. (McLean) Stairs Sr. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from DME of Youngwood. He was a member of Ridge Runner Trailer Club and Good Sam Trailer Club. He is survived by his wife, Frances R. (Knizner) Stairs; four children, Thomas E. Stairs, of Hunker, Terry P. Stairs (Deborah), of Latrobe, Rita A. Flanders (Norman), of North Clarendon, Vt., and Patrick M. Stairs (Maryanne), of Greensburg; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bernard Stairs, of Foxtown. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Wolk and Luella Stairs; and a brother, James Stairs.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood, A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, where military funeral rites will be accorded by Armbrust Veteran's Association.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2019