Russell "Rusty" H. Woodward III, 73, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1946. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Russell Jr. and Sabina, of Youngwood; and sister, Tonya Kish, of Youngwood. He was a member of Jesus Our Risen Savior. Rusty was retired from SuperValu. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; two sons, Russell IV "Bud," of Spartanburg, S.C., and Jeffrey, of Lowndesville, S.C.; sister, Susan Muir, of New Stanton; brother, John, of New Stanton; sister, Debbie Brenner, of Greensburg; brother, Guy, of Hunker; and sister, Robin Long, of Youngwood; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family is at the home in Spartanburg, S.C. We are unable to plan a memorial service for Rusty at this time, but will announce the date when appropriate. Condolences may be left at www.jmdunbar.com. The J.M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory, Spartanburg, S.C.