Ruth A. Gesalman, 94, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1925, in Erie, a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Samuel and Anna Fargo Boerstler. Ruth was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg, where she had been active in Sunday school, the choir, Chat-n-Sew, Martha Circle and the blood drives. She had been a Cub Scout den mother. After retirement, Ruth volunteered at Westmoreland Hospital, the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, the Westmoreland Literacy Council and the Westmoreland County Food Bank. Prior to retirement, she was a music teacher/band director in Trafford School District and, later, substitute taught in Greater Latrobe School District. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Gesalman; a brother, Edward Boerstler; and a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Dittner. She is survived by three sons, David E. (Regina) Gesalman, of Marion Center, R. Mark (Lynda) Gesalman, of Greensburg, and Alan W. Gesalman, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Don) Rager, Christine (Kellen) Kowchuck, Alex (Katherine) Gesalman and Andrew Gesalman; and two great-grandchildren, Jillian Rager and Maria Rager.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
The famiy wishes to thank the nursing and support staff at A1 Westmoreland Manor for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020