Ruth A. (Hershberger) Glenn, 72, of Scottdale, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home. She was born June 7, 1947, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Louis J. and Daisy K. Welshons Hershberger. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher's aide at Calvary Christian School. She was a member of Calvary Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, William Glenn; three children, Richard Francis Poth and Alicia Ann Poth, both of Scottdale, and Tammy Lynn Ventura and her husband, Joseph, of Colorado; grandchildren, Alyssa Lynn Turek and husband, Jeffrey, Robert Joseph Schmac and Jeremy Ray Minnick; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Louis Hershberger and his wife, Mary, of Harrison City, and Robert Hershberger and his wife, Danida, of North Carolina; her faithful companion, Izzy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor T.J. Kroll officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

