More Obituaries for Ruth Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Glenn


1947 - 06
Ruth A. Glenn Obituary
Ruth A. (Hershberger) Glenn, 72, of Scottdale, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home. She was born June 7, 1947, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Louis J. and Daisy K. Welshons Hershberger. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher's aide at Calvary Christian School. She was a member of Calvary Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, William Glenn; three children, Richard Francis Poth and Alicia Ann Poth, both of Scottdale, and Tammy Lynn Ventura and her husband, Joseph, of Colorado; grandchildren, Alyssa Lynn Turek and husband, Jeffrey, Robert Joseph Schmac and Jeremy Ray Minnick; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Louis Hershberger and his wife, Mary, of Harrison City, and Robert Hershberger and his wife, Danida, of North Carolina; her faithful companion, Izzy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor T.J. Kroll officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 30 to July 1, 2019
