Ruth A. "Babe" Butko Gravely, 84, of Arona, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Wendel, daughter of the late Francis and Ruth Thompson Butko. Ruth worked various jobs. She worked in the NICU unit in Westmoreland Hospital, she was the postmaster in Arona in the early '50s and she was the head of the election board for many years. She was an active member of Victory Chapel in Arona. She was also an active member of Arona United Methodist Church Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth was very family oriented. She loved cooking and baking for her children, loved flower gardening, butterflies and most of all, she loved her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas R. Gravely, of Arona; three sons, James Gravely, of Arona, Raymond F. Gravely and Thomas W. Gravely; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Faith Hyler, of Danville, Va., and Karen L. Hribal and husband, William, of Independence, Pa.; four nieces and nephews, and one very special niece, Brenda Montrose, of Elizabeth Township.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Pollick as celebrant. Interment will be private.

