Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Gravely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Gravely


1934 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth A. Gravely Obituary
Ruth A. "Babe" Butko Gravely, 84, of Arona, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Wendel, daughter of the late Francis and Ruth Thompson Butko. Ruth worked various jobs. She worked in the NICU unit in Westmoreland Hospital, she was the postmaster in Arona in the early '50s and she was the head of the election board for many years. She was an active member of Victory Chapel in Arona. She was also an active member of Arona United Methodist Church Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth was very family oriented. She loved cooking and baking for her children, loved flower gardening, butterflies and most of all, she loved her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas R. Gravely, of Arona; three sons, James Gravely, of Arona, Raymond F. Gravely and Thomas W. Gravely; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Faith Hyler, of Danville, Va., and Karen L. Hribal and husband, William, of Independence, Pa.; four nieces and nephews, and one very special niece, Brenda Montrose, of Elizabeth Township.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Pollick as celebrant. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now