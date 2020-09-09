Ruth A. (Grimm) Hanzlik, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born April 28, 1937, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late Walter and Fern (Hepler) Grimm. Ruth was a 1956 graduate of Har-Brack High School and also a graduate of Robert Morris University. She was the former owner of Fox's Pizza Den in Tarentum and had also worked as an office clerk at Allegheny Valley Hospital and Mt. Airy Cemetery. Ruth was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, where she also played the piano. She enjoyed photography and crafts. Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, James E. Hanzlik; four sons, Rob (Lisa) Hanzlik, of Sharpsburg, Don (Dee Dee) Hanzlik, of Pittsburgh, Wally (Heather) Hanzlik, of Allegheny Township, and Ken Hanzlik, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jake, Josh, Julia, Eugene and Antonio; and by her great-grandson, Greyson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, William O. Grimm, and by her sister, Jane G. Jordan. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.