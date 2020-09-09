1/1
Ruth A. Hanzlik
1937 - 2020
Ruth A. (Grimm) Hanzlik, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born April 28, 1937, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late Walter and Fern (Hepler) Grimm. Ruth was a 1956 graduate of Har-Brack High School and also a graduate of Robert Morris University. She was the former owner of Fox's Pizza Den in Tarentum and had also worked as an office clerk at Allegheny Valley Hospital and Mt. Airy Cemetery. Ruth was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, where she also played the piano. She enjoyed photography and crafts. Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, James E. Hanzlik; four sons, Rob (Lisa) Hanzlik, of Sharpsburg, Don (Dee Dee) Hanzlik, of Pittsburgh, Wally (Heather) Hanzlik, of Allegheny Township, and Ken Hanzlik, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jake, Josh, Julia, Eugene and Antonio; and by her great-grandson, Greyson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, William O. Grimm, and by her sister, Jane G. Jordan. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
Ruth, you not only gave me my first job as a member of the Fox’s Pizza Den team, but you also welcomed me into your family.
No matter where I’ve traveled in this world or the years that have passed, I’ve always treasured those relationships.
May God bless you and your family in this time of loss.
Michael Dzezinski
Friend
