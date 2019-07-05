Ruth A. Paliscak, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born March 1, 1937, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Stephen and Julia Kapisak. Ruth was a member of St. Agnes Parish and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Kapisak; and sisters, Rose (Frank) Modrak and Mary (Frank) Opieloski. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George Paliscak; sons, David Paliscak and his wife, Sally, Daniel Paliscak and Christopher Paliscak and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Julie Puhl and her husband, Michael; sister, Patricia Race and her husband, Ted; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Agnes Church, with Msgr. Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Emma's Monastery, Greensburg. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 5 to July 11, 2019