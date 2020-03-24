|
|
Ruth Ann Seech, 72, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Munhall and was a daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Kracunovsky) Durica. Prior to her retirement, Ruth was an elementary school teacher for Norwin School District for 35 years. She was a graduate of Clarion University and was a member of St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church, PSEA and Moose Lodge No. 236, Irwin. Ruth enjoyed going to lunch with her fellow retirees, making pierogies with the women of St. Stephen's Church Group, attending sports events for the grandkids and playing bingo and slot machines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alex and Helen (Timko) Seech, and son-in-law, Keith Choby. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 50 years, Raymond Seech Sr.; children, Michele Choby and her fiance, Brian Bassegio, Raymond Seech Jr. and his wife, Jamie, and Pamela Dawson and her husband, Jeremiah; brothers, Albert (Debbie) Durica, James (Judy) Durica and David (Monica) Durica; sister, Janice (Dave) Matthews; sister-in-law, Sandie Seech; grandchildren, Karac and fiance Kali Halterman, Kody, Dane, Alek, Nathan, Spc. Colin, Samuel, Derek and Mycah; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins; and her fur baby, Sassy. Services are private for family members only. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church. The family would like to thank UPMC East Monroeville for their compassion and care. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.