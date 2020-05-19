Ruth A. Yeager
1936 - 2020
Ruth A. Yeager, 83, of Bolivar, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Excela Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 9, 1936, in Bolivar, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Georgia (Lear) Crusan. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward C. Howard, and second husband, Leonard E. Yeager; brothers, Robert, Walter and William Crusan; and sisters, Grace Roby and Betty Baird. She is survived by brothers Carl Richard and James Crusan, sisters Alice Smay and Barbara Roddy, and children Belinda M. (Howard) Clark and Yvonne A. (Yeager) McMullen and husband Scott McMullen. Extended family comprises stepchildren Judy Yeager, Jamie L. Yeager and Joey Yeager, now deceased; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Scott and wife Holly and their children Addison and Bria Rose Biss, Cassidy and wife Jennifer Biss and their son Shane Mosholder, and Amber and husband Doug and their children Ian and Ellie Dubics; and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Logan and wife Heather and their children Maeleigh and Emmalyn Yeager, and Mackenzi Yeager. Ruth attended Fort Palmer Evangelical Presbyterian Church and First Church of Christ, both in Bolivar. She was proud to be a CNA and retired after many years of service from Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana, where she spent the bulk of her career. She was an avid gardener and for several years operated Yeager's Floral and Greenhouse. She was a lifelong member of Mountain Boat Club, Confluence. Due to public health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Future interment will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's name may be made to your local food pantry. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.
