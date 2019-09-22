Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Blanchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Blanchard Obituary
Ruth Walters Blanchard, 94, beloved wife of the late Edward E. Blanchard Jr., entered into rest Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley West (Jonathan), April Becker, Edward E. Blanchard IV, Shelby Blanchard and Leah Blanchard; her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Jaiden, Jeremiah, Lola, Jude and Ansley; as well as a daughter-in-law, Theresa Blanchard. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Edward E. Blanchard III, Jeff Blanchard and Mark M. Blanchard.
Services will be in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.