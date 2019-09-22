|
Ruth Walters Blanchard, 94, beloved wife of the late Edward E. Blanchard Jr., entered into rest Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley West (Jonathan), April Becker, Edward E. Blanchard IV, Shelby Blanchard and Leah Blanchard; her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Jaiden, Jeremiah, Lola, Jude and Ansley; as well as a daughter-in-law, Theresa Blanchard. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Edward E. Blanchard III, Jeff Blanchard and Mark M. Blanchard.
Services will be in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019