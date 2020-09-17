1/
Ruth Buel
Ruth (Macherosky) Buel, 93, of Overbrook, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 11 months to the late Renaldo Imbrogno, and 63 years to the late William C. Buel; mother of Renalda R. (Russell) Arndt, Cheryl L. (William) Hennon and Charles D. (Mary) Buel; grandmother of Ted (Melissa) Arndt, Tina (fiance Dwayne Collins) Buel, Carrie (Richard) Kessler, Christopher (Jaclyn) Hennon, Heather Buel, Joseph Brocato and Kimberly (fiance Charles Besong) Hennon; great-grandmother of Kaylee Wahl, Blake and Paityn Kessler, Addison and Delaney Arndt, Mark and Noah Brocato, and Madelyn and Carson Hennon; sister of the late Carrie (Herbert) Hutchison, Margaret (Raymond) Verno, William (Marion) Macherosky, David (Catherine) Macherosky and Eleanor (Paul) Maranchi; sister-in-law of Mary Lepiane, Theresa Bellas, Irene Brown, Betty Imbrogno, Pauline Buel, Harry Buel and the late Helen More, Ralph Imbrogno, Anthony Imbrogno, Raymond Buel and Thelma (Harry) Young; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was a great baker who always made special cakes for family birthdays and special events. She loved flowers, which she kept throughout her home. She worked at Kaufmann's for 10 years before retiring in 1975. In her younger days, she liked dancing at the Vets and doing polkas at everybody's wedding. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME INC., 5636 Brownsville Road (at Sixth Street), South Park Township, 412-655-4600, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, presided by family member, Pastor Wayne D. Meyer. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
