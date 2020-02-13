|
|
Ruth C. Haggerty Noss, 82, of Everson Valley Road, Connellsville, died Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by her seven children and her dog, Hunter. She was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Connellsville and was a daughter of the late Raphael and Ethel Fuller Haggerty. Ruth was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. She was a former member of the F.O.E. Connellsville and a former PTG member of St. John Parochial School. Ruth loved to sew and made baby blankets for family and friends, and she loved reading and listening to music. She also enjoyed nature, gardening and tending to her house plants and her special pets. Ruth is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Victoria Love and David Allen, of Monroeville, Joseph Virgillo and Dorothy Hart, of Kingview, Robin Andreuzzi and husband Marco, of Greensburg, Mary Conty and husband Ronald, of Mt. Pleasant, Jennifer Dalton and husband Greg, of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Frank Noss Jr. and Scott Noss, both of Connellsville; her loving grandchildren, Joseph and Tanya Virgillo, Bambi and Justin Gailey, Nicole and Justin Mcelfresh, Jeffrey and Jessica Love, Angela Andreuzzi and Brian Camp, Kelsey Love and Ryan Burkholder, Brianna and Mike Stone, Andrew and Sadie Atkinson, Marco A. Andreuzzi and Lea Fetsko, Lindsay and Morgan Conty, and Jonathan Dalton; her loving great-grandchildren, Cody, Josie, Christopher, Destiny, Aiden, David, Wesson, Mazzy, Leon, Paisley, Emery andEvianna; her siblings, David Haggerty and wife Angela, of Connellsville, Paul Haggerty and wife Jan, of Connellsville, and Frances Grimm, of Connellsville; and her sisters-in-law, Betsy Haggerty, of Connellsville, and Carole Fulton and husband David, of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Frank "Sonny" Noss (Feb. 19, 1995); her brother, James Haggerty (May 7, 2014); and daughter-in-law, Deborah Virgillo (June 13, 2015). Ruth's family will greet friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A funeral liturgy will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the funeral home with Father Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Chapel services will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville. Thank you to Excela Health Staff PCU, Dr. Efren Leonida, Amedisys Home Health Care, her home health nurse Heidi Lowery, and all past caregivers who helped with Ruth. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, send flowers or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.