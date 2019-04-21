Ruth C. Podlaszewski, 89, of Unity Township, died peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 30, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Agnes T. (Kowalski) Koscielniak. Prior to retirement, she had been a medical secretary for the Veteran's Administration in Milwaukee, then El Paso, Texas. She later worked for Valley Heating and Air Conditioning, in McMurray. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe, and was a senior center volunteer in State College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Evans; and her sister, Agnes "Dolly" McAuliffe. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond B. Podlaszewski; three sons, Kenneth Podlaszewski and wife, Cindy, of McMurray, Robert Podlaszewski and wife, Laurie, of Greensburg, and David Podlaszewski and wife, Leslie, of Sharptown, Md.; two daughters, Pamela Murawski and husband, Dennis, of Cinnaminson, N.J., and Kim Christian and husband, Duane, of Washington; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wis.

