Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Davis


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Davis Obituary
Ruth Elaine (Patterson) Davis, 86, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Adamsburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in The Grove at Irwin. She was born Jan. 5, 1934, in Ardara, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Confer) Patterson. Elaine was the former owner of Circle Pine Estates Nursing Care, of Adamsburg. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Davis; and a son, William A. Davis Jr. Surviving are a son, Kenneth P. Davis, of Florida; two daughters, Susan E. Sering, of Clearfield, and Sharon A. Cicconi, of McKeesport; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, there will be no visitation or services. The family will schedule a memorial Mass at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -