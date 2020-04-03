|
|
Ruth Elaine (Patterson) Davis, 86, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Adamsburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in The Grove at Irwin. She was born Jan. 5, 1934, in Ardara, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Confer) Patterson. Elaine was the former owner of Circle Pine Estates Nursing Care, of Adamsburg. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Davis; and a son, William A. Davis Jr. Surviving are a son, Kenneth P. Davis, of Florida; two daughters, Susan E. Sering, of Clearfield, and Sharon A. Cicconi, of McKeesport; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, there will be no visitation or services. The family will schedule a memorial Mass at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.