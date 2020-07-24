1/1
Ruth E. Hilty
1928 - 2020
Ruth E. (Watterson) Hilty, 91, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born Dec. 13, 1928, in Paulton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late William and Mina (Flickinger) Watterson. She was a graduate of Apollo High School and member of and very involved with the Apollo First Lutheran Church, and member of the WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America). Ruth enjoyed crocheting, sewing, working on crafts, loved baking and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Robert "Bob" Hilty, who passed away March 25, 2015; son, Robert Alvin "Bob" Hilty; an infant daughter; sisters, Mabel Townsend, Dorothy Hunter, Shirley A. Watterson and Mary Watterson; and her brothers, William "Jack" Watterson, Paul "Buck" Watterson, Roy "Bo" Watterson, Glenn Watterson, Harry "Hack" Watterson, Raymond "Bud" Watterson and Donald "Don" Watterson. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Mary J. (Randy) Beamer, of Oklahoma Borough; daughter-in-law, Susan L. Hilty, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Lori A. Hilty, of Newmarket, Md., Christi D. (John) Hay, of Johnstown, and Tracey L. (Frank) Kubus, of Scott Township; great-grandchildren, Astor Wolf, Alexis, Shelby and John Hay III and Adelaide Kubus; sister, Evelyn Bartoe, of Coraopolis; brother-in-law, J. Calvin Hilty, of Kiski Township; sisters-in-law, Alice Watterson, of North Apollo, and Janet Watterson, of Kiski Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, in the funeral home with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Due to current state mandates, visitation is limited to 25 people at a time. Please wear your mask and social distance. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
