Ruth Stahl Gordon, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, which was also the date of her wedding anniversary. She was born July 31, 1932, in Greensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Dorothy Stahl; her high school sweetheart, love of her life and husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Gordon; and her beloved sister, Romayne Dodds. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School, class of 1950. After high school, Ruth began working as an executive secretary at ITE until she became a stay-at-home mother. Ruth was a member of Maplewood Presbyterian Church, where she served as both an elder and a deacon. Her church family was an important part of her life. Ruth had fun as a Girl Scout leader and was even brave enough to take her troop camping. She was very proud to serve as the first woman elected to the Greensburg City Council. When Bob retired from the Greensburg City Police Department, Ruth went back to work outside the home. She was the office manager for TRC Temporary Agency, and she worked for the American Cancer Society
. Surviving are her children, Kimberly LaCount and her husband, Joe, of Charleston, W.Va., Kristy Forrai and husband, Jim, of Penn, Kathy Gearing, of Greensburg, and Scott Gordon and wife, Michelle, of Greensburg; nine grandchildren, Travis Forrai and wife, Ansley, Jake Forrai and fiancee, Nicole Runco, Tyler and Connor LaCount, Josh DeBernardo, Evan and Kaylee Gearing, Sean and Drew Gordon; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Emma and Jaxson Forrai; and several nephews and a very special niece. Visitation and services will be held privately. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
