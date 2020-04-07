|
|
Ruth H. Conrad, 104, formerly of Ligonier, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe. She was born Aug. 2, 1915, in New Florence and was a daughter of the late Neff O. and Anne Kephart Hoover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Robert Conrad, in 1984, and by two brothers, Harold and Fred Hoover. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a registered nurse to serve as a public nurse for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, from where she retired in 1974. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was well-known for her love for Chambersburg peaches that she hauled back to Ligonier by the car full to share with friends, family and neighbors. Ruth is survived by two nephews, William (Kari) Hoover, of Princeton, N.J., and their three daughters, and John "Jack" (Cindy) Hoover, of South Windson, Conn., and their daughter; and by a niece, Alice Hoover White, of New Florence. Burial will be by private ceremony at Bethel United Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clyde, Pa. J. PAUL MCCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Ruth's memory to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.