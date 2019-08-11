|
Ruth Shearer Hovey, 103, formerly of Harrison City, died last year, June 6, 2018, in her home, in Belleair, Fla. She was born Sept. 29, 1914, in Harrison City, to the late Charles H. and Mary (Lauffer) Shearer. Ruth and her late husband, Rex Hovey, moved to Florida many years ago, where she owned and operated a dance studio. Ruth would often come home to family and would visit friends at the First United Church of Christ, in Harrison City, where she was a lifelong member.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the First United Church of Christ, Harrison City, with the Rev. John Titus, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to First UCC, PO Box 425, Harrison City, PA 15636. Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2019