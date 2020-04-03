Home

P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Ruth I. Ruble


1925 - 2020
Ruth I. Ruble Obituary
Ruth I. (Bennett) Ruble, 94, of Murrysville, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Murrysville. She was born April 19, 1925, in Latrobe, daughter of Archie Bennett (deceased) and Ella Belle (Moore) Bennett. She was retired from the accounting office of Beckwith Machinery. She was a member of Community United Presbyterian Church. She was a Greensburg High School Graduate and a member of the Woman's Association of Community United Presbyterian Church. Mom loved being with family. Mom was a very loving person who always made the best of every situation. She was an avid gardener with a large vegetable garden and many flower beds. She was an excellent seamstress, baker and cook and a very hard worker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sara E. Steele, and two brothers, James and Harry Bennett. She is survived by four children, Larry Ruble and his wife, Joan, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Linda Ruble Youngbauer and her husband, Richard, of New Alexandria, Louise Ruble Grandy, of Greensburg and Beaufort, S.C., and Leslie Ruble and his wife, JoAnn, of Largo, Fla. Due to the current public health restrictions, services will be private. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, is entrusted with arrangements. The family would like to thank the people of Redstone Highlands, Heartland Hospice for their excellent loving care, especially Cindy, Christine and her companions and special friends Rose Yeckel, Jan Wickison and Judy stockman. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
