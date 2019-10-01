Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Ruth J. Schuck


1932 - 2019
Ruth J. Schuck Obituary
Ruth J. Schuck, 86, formerly of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John D. and Gladys Silvis Black. She was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed ceramics. Ruth had volunteered at Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg, and served on the Christian Action Committee. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frederick B. Schuck; two brothers, John and Neil Black; and a sister, Marge Firtz. She is survived by a son, Frederick L. (Linda) Schuck, of Bessemer, Ala.; two daughters, Cheryl J. Brinker, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Mary Anne Schuck, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald L. Black, of Texas, Ray A. Black, of West Virginia, and Duane L. Black, of Georgia; a sister, Gladys C. Little, of Greensburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
