Ruth J. Schuck, 86, formerly of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John D. and Gladys Silvis Black. She was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed ceramics. Ruth had volunteered at Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg, and served on the Christian Action Committee. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frederick B. Schuck; two brothers, John and Neil Black; and a sister, Marge Firtz. She is survived by a son, Frederick L. (Linda) Schuck, of Bessemer, Ala.; two daughters, Cheryl J. Brinker, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Mary Anne Schuck, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald L. Black, of Texas, Ray A. Black, of West Virginia, and Duane L. Black, of Georgia; a sister, Gladys C. Little, of Greensburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
