Ruth "JoAnne" (Shellhammer) Jensen passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Philadelphia, Pa., at the age of 88. JoAnne is survived by her children, Allen O. (Sam) Fox, of Philadelphia, Karen L. Harrison and partner, Richard D. Melini, of Woodbury, N.J., Robert W. Harrison and wife, Alison, of Parkville, Md.; grandson, Jeff Nemeroff and wife, Amy; and great-grandchildren, Mike and Aly Nemeroff, of Fox Lake, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Clara Ann Shellhammer; stepdad, Otto M. Shellhammer; husband, Robert H. Jensen; sister, Virginia "Ginny" Heinen, and brothers, Ron and Howard Shellhammer. JoAnne was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Apollo, where she was raised on a farm. She moved to Baltimore, Md., in 1948, where she trained to be a manicurist and worked as a car hop. She married in 1950 and raised her family while working as a PBX operator. She remained in Baltimore until she retired from Conrail and moved to Etowah, N.C. She and her husband moved to Rossmoor, N.J., in 1996 to be close to family. Her children remember her as a dedicated, kind, loving, caring, gentle, patient, funny and strong mother. She enjoyed all types of music, arts, crafts and was an accomplished seamstress. Memorial service arrangements will be announced after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are removed. Condolences can be made online at www.ronefuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .