Ruth L. Busssard
1932 - 2020
Ruth L. Packe Bussard, 88, of Ruffs Dale, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Westmoreland County, daughter of the late Clyde E. and Delphine Shergle Packe. Ruth was an amazing dollmaker in her earlier years. She loved art, and oil painting was her passion. In addition, she loved animals and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dirvin J. Bussard; and one daughter, Lisa M. Robbins. She is survived by one son, Robert Bussard and wife, Jackie, of Ruffs Dale; one daughter, Lori Gnesda and husband, John, of Stoystown; six grandchildren, Emily Porras (Joe), John Gnesda (Lisa), Taylor Grace (Chris), Amber Bussard, Morgan Robbins and Jacob Bussard; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, James Packe, of Indiana, Pa.; and one sister, Nancy Michaels and husband, Richard, of Greensburg. A private memorial will be held. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Rt. 136, Madison, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
