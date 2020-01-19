Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Ruth L. Semo


1931 - 2020
Ruth L. Semo Obituary
Ruth Lorraine (Johnson) Semo passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born April 3, 1931, in Norvelt, the daughter of the late Godfrey and Dessie (Dugan) Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark; brothers, William, James, and Ike Johnson; and sisters, Susan Falbo, Mary Lanzy, Hilda Mizikar, Irene Puskar, Margaret McHenry, and Elizabeth Chile. She is survived by her daughter, Janel Pastor and her husband, Ronald F.; her granddaughter, Jenel Marlena McClelland and her husband, David; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Rylee McClelland; and numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Twin Lakes Nursing Home and Encompass Hospice for the care they provided to Ruth.
Private services will be held for the family. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at https://www.alz.org/. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020
