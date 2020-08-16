1/
Ruth L. Trice
1926 - 2020
Ruth L. Trice, 94, of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born June 21, 1926, in Madison, daughter of the late George and Jesse P. Taylor Leasure. Ruth was a very loving and compassionate woman and was deeply loved by her friends and family. She loved to sit on her front porch, listen to country music and spend time weeding in her garden. She was very self-sufficient and was a hard worker. She adored children and babysat for her neighbor's children for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and survived by her loving daughter, Beverly Trice, of Hollywood, Fla. A private graveside service will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Madison Union Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/F.D. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
Madison Union Cemetery
