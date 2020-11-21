Ruth L. Woods, 95, of Plum, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Canonsburg. She was born June 14, 1925, in Johnstown, daughter of the late Lester and Erma Hurl Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Woods; a daughter, Deborah Woods; a sister, Susan Lancia; and a brother, Lester Simmons Jr. She was a member of Murrysville Alliance Church and was a supervisor for Alltel Answering Service prior to her retirement. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Grande; three grandchildren, Amy Sabo, and Vincent and Anthony Grande; and a great-grandson, Austin Sabo; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Murrysville Alliance Church. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Per CDC guidelines, masks, indoor capacity of 25 persons and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
.