Ruth M. Hayden
1923 - 2020
Ruth M. (Leaf) Hayden, 96, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1923, in North Huntingdon, a daughter of the late James E. and Clema (Meyers) Leaf, and was also preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Joseph Hayden; a grandson, Matthew Hayden; and siblings, William Leaf, Helen Grace Wilson, Jean Harper, Vera Larko and Louise Cushing. She retired after many years as cafeteria manager at Hartford Heights Elementary School. She was a former member of United Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, Irwin, where she taught Sunday school for 35 years. She is survived by her sons, James J. (Lynn) Hayden, of North Huntingdon, and Gary T. (Deborah) Hayden, of McMurray; her grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Hayden and Kristen Kincak; her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Alyssa, Sean, Alexia, Jackson, Sophia and Greyson; also nieces and nephews, including niece, Cheryl Wanzie (Hayden). Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
12
Interment
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
