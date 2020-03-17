|
Ruth M. Thomas, 61, of Alverton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Ruth was born Sept. 8, 1958, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Albert Kistner and Minerva Kistner Ahlborn. She was a life member of the Moose Lodge No. 194, a past member of Elks Lodge No. 777, Scottdale, and the American Legion Post No. 446 Ladies Auxillary, Mt. Pleasant,. She was formerly employed by Rich-Mar Poultry. Surviving is her husband, John A. Thomas; children, John A. Thomas Jr. and Byron Thomas, of Alverton, and Ruth E. Kozemchak (Stan), of Bradenville; grandchildren, George A. McCann, of Bradenville, and Jessica M. Lint of Hershey; brothers, Thomas, Clair, John and Kevin Kistner; and sisters, Annie and Charlotte Kistner and Eva Ritenour. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit Ruth's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.